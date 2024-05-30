Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian gifts Travis Barker her ‘blood vial’: Here’s why

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their 2 years wedding anniversary last week

  • by Web Desk
  • May 30, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian gifts Travis Barker 'blood vial': Here's why
Kourtney Kardashian gifts Travis Barker her ‘blood vial’: Here’s why

Kourtney Kardashian shocked her sister Khloe Kardashian with her surprise gift for her husband Travis Barker.

The Posh founder told Khloe that she gifted her husband a “blood vial.”

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney flaunted her unique gift when the Good American founder visited her during pregnancy.

Kourtney asked Travis, "Did you see my blood vial in there?" leaving her sister speechless.

Khloe could not believe it, so she questioned, "It's a real thing of blood?". Kourtney then explained the gift saying, "just to, like, have each other's."

Last week, Kourtney and Travis celebrated their two year wedding anniversary.

The love-birds, who tied the knot on May 15, 2022, are now a parent of a toddler, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

The Kardashians star posted several photos from her wedding day and penned a heartfelt note for her husband.

Taking to Instagram on May 22, Kourntey wrote, “2 years ago I married the husband of my dreams forever with you.”

The first picture showed the couple striking a pose surrounded by candles. Meanwhile, in another snap Kourtney was posing on a piano and Travis was admiring her look.

Shortly after Kourtney shared the wedding anniversary post, her fans swarmed the comment section with love.

