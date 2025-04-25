Katy Perry drops unseen photos from The Lifetimes Tour: Pics inside

The 'Dark Horse' star shared rare glimpse from her highly-anticipated concert 'The Lifetimes Tour'

Katy Perry melted fans' hearts by sharing the unseen photos from her ongoing fifth concert, The Lifetimes Tour.

The megastar, who recently faced backlash over her Blue Origin space trip, kicked off her much-awaited concert tour on Wednesday, April 23, with her electrifying performance in Mexico.

Katy turned to her Instagram handle on Thursday, April 24, to release the series of snapshots from her headline-grabbing concert tour in Mexico.

The 40-year-old American singer-songwriter began her post with a stunning picture of herself, showing her dramatic entrance on stage, as she was seen moving down with the help of an aerial prop.

Another frame showcased a massive crowd at the CDMX Arena, in Mexico.

In another slide, the mom-of-one also recreated her controversial Blue Origin trip, seemingly throwing shade at the critiques as she was dressed in an outer space-themed silver metal bodysuit for part of her show.

According to The New York Post, the popstar also brought out two men wearing blue NASA jumpsuits and took a selfie with them onstage. 

The Firework hitmaker captioned her post, "Thank you very much, Mexico City. Con amor, Tia Katy. See you Friday, my KatyCats."

Katy Perry's The Lifetimes Tour upcoming tour dates 

For those unaware, Katy Perry's The Lifetimes Tour includes over 80 shows across the globe, the final show will take place on December 7, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.  

The globally known singer is promoting her seventh studio album, 143, which she released last year. 

