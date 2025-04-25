Olivia Rodrigo receives huge honor at Planned Parenthood Gala

Olivia Rodrigo had received a huge honours for being a women’s rights advocate at the Planned Parenthood Gala.

On Thursday, April 24, the Vampire crooner was honored with Planned Parenthood's Catalyst of Change Award at the organization's Spring into Action Gala.

Olivia, 22, also delivered a powerful speech while accepting the award.

The pop icon admitted that the “greatest privilege” her career has given her has been the “connection I’ve made with women through my music.”

She added, When I play shows, I look out at crowds filled with young girls, and the bond that I feel with them is profound. To be in a space where we can all feel safe to be wild, emotional and carefree is incredibly powerful.”

Olivia noted, “And I often wonder, what happens to those girls when they leave those venues? Or their dreams? What kind of world are they returning to? We live in a world that politicizes our bodies and uses harmful ideologies to deny us safety and healthcare.”

The Guts singer has been a vocal advocate for women's and girls' rights around the globe.

Olivia Rodrigo’s angelic look at Parenthood Gala:

For the red carpet appearance at Cipriani South Street in New York City, Olivia Rodrigo donned a dazzling white scoop-neck dress.

PC: GETTY
PC: GETTY

Her long gown featured a small slit that gave a peak at the Grammy-winner’s silver heels.

She completed the look by wearing a pair of small earrings and a bright pink lip.

