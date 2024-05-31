Eminem raps Meghan Thee Stallion shooting incident in new track ‘Houdini’

Eminem is back with a bang!
The Love the Way You Lie rapper surprised fans by releasing first-ever song Houdini from his upcoming 12th studio album The Death of Slim Shady.
Eminem on his new single Houdini not only referenced his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg, his 2002 single Without Me, he also mentioned Meghan Thee Stallion’s 2020 shooting incident, when she was shot by Tory Lanez.
The Rap God singer raps, “If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me / Would I really have a shot at a feat? I don’t know, but I’m glad to be, back.”
Houdini’s music video, produced by Eminem and his longtime collaborator Luis Resto is seemingly a tribute to his 2002’s single Without Me.
The video begins with Eminem coming out of a portal from Without Me’s release year, featuring guest appearances from 50 Cent, Alchemist, Pete Davidson, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and among many others.
Houdini’s music video, which has already garnered 1Million views within few hours of its release sees two Eminems — one from 2002 and another from the current day.
Reacting to Eminem’s new banger fans flooded the comments section with immense praises for the rapper.
One fan noted, “This just proves we lived through the best times of the 90s/early 2ks.”
Another wrote, “My man made a sequel to one of the best music videos ever.”
The Death of Slim Shady’s release date is not revealed yet.