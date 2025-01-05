Sabrina Carpenter enjoys at W Magazine's star-studded party after Barry Keoghan split

Sabrina Carpenter has turned heads as she made a stylish statement at W Magazine's annual party.
The Espresso singer flaunted her legs in a sexy pink mini dress at Chateau Marmont in LA on Saturday night.
Carpenter elevated her glamorous look with a pink strappy heel, sparkling silver jewelry and her signature bouncy blow-dried locks.
She was also joined by an array of A-list celebrities, including Demi Moore, Zoe Kravitz, Joey King, Charli XCX, Angelina Jolie, and Nicole Kidman.
Demi looked stylish in a black and white polka dot strapless dress as she posed up a storm for the cameras.
Meanwhile, Kravitz, who recently parted ways from fiancé Channing Tatum, exuded elegance in a black lace and silk dress.
Kidman's daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, also made a stylish appearance, stealing the spotlight in a chic blue co-ord and opaque tights.
Andrew Garfield, Cara Delevingne, Keira Knightley, Pamela Anderson were also among the other glamorous attendees.
Sabrina Carpenter’s appearance at the party comes weeks after she made her first comments regarding relationships since break up from Barry Keoghan.