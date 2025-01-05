Entertainment

Aubrey Plaza shares loving words for husband Jeff Baena in final post before tragedy

'The White Lotus' star her new marriage to the film director on social media in May 2021

  January 05, 2025
Aubrey Plaza expressed her deep affection for her late husband, Jeff Baena, calling him her "darling" and sharing a heartfelt tribute to their bond before his death.

Before his unexpected death on Friday, The While Lotus star turned to her Instagram account to pay tribute to the Horse Girl star.

She penned the touching caption, “So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that take us to Italia to cause some more trouble.”

Plaza continued, “Excited to be reunited with the amazing @alisonbrie (who also co-wrote this one!) … and so many more fun people in this. Preparati!!”

In a shared post she congratulated Baena on his “new assignment,” 2022 film Spin Me Round.

The next slide featured the photo of her with husband as as they gazed into each other’s eyes on a film set.

Plaza announced her new marriage to the film director on social media in May 2021.

To note, his closed ones discovered Baena deceased inside his house in the Los Angeles region on Friday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. local time, police responded to a report for a death investigation and declared him dead on the spot.

According to law enforcement officials who spoke to TMZ, Baena committed suicide. 

