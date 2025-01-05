Entertainment

Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyer breaks silence on rapper's documentary

'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' documentary is slated to be released on January 14th on the Peacock platform

  • January 05, 2025

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team recently spoke out after a documentary related to the rapper's ongoing legal controversy was released.

The streaming platform Peacock released the initial trailer for the upcoming TV program, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, on its official YouTube channel on Friday, January 3, 2025.

As reported by Mail Online, the 90-second teaser features in-depth interviews with various insiders who provide their stances on Diddy's alleged parties.

Shortly after the trailer was released, the music mogul's legal team issued a lengthy statement addressing the documentary's producers and creators.

They stated, "These documentaries include unchecked claims and provide platforms for baseless conspiracy theories without accountability or evidence."

"In the case of the Peacock documentary in particular, the motivations and credibility of those being interviewed must be questioned," the statement reads.

The American-based legal team, including Marc Agnifilo, Erica Wolff, and Alexandra Shapiro, has been representing Diddy in court since the rapper's arrest in September on charges of human trafficking and racketeering.

As reported by Page Six, Diddy has neither been declared guilty nor innocent in the current case proceedings.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy docu-series is set to be released on January 14 on the Peacock platform. 

