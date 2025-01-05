Entertainment

Angelina Jolie’s godmother Jacqueline Bisset honors her at Palm Springs Film Festival

Jolie earns Desert Palm Achievement Award for 'Maria' at the Palm Springs International Film Festival's gala

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 05, 2025
Angelina Jolie’s godmother Jacqueline Bisset presents her award at Palm Springs Film Festival
Angelina Jolie’s godmother Jacqueline Bisset presents her award at Palm Springs Film Festival 

Angelina Jolie took home a Desert Palm Achievement Award for her role in Maria at the Palm Springs International Film Festival's film awards gala on Friday, January 3.

However, the trophy presentation was made extra special by her godmother, Jacqueline Bisset, who gave a loving introduction to Jolie.

“It is such a thrill to be here with you tonight to present this award to Angelina Jolie, who just happens to be my goddaughter, and whose mother Marcheline was one of my dearest friends,” Bisset said onstage at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The British actress further gushed over Jolie and said she is "immensely proud" of her.

Jolie also reciprocated the love and gratitude to Bisset in her award acceptance speech.

She also with thanked her Maria team "for allowing me to have a voice, and to find mine again."

"Callas was loved. But Maria was often alone. But I'm all right because when I walk off this stage, I am more myself because of you, Zahara, and your brothers and sisters,” Jolie said referring her daughter Zahara, who was also in attendance.

Angelina Jolie has earned widespread recognition this awards season for her role in Maria from the Gotham Awards, Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and more.

Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn makes shocking confession about her

Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn makes shocking confession about her
Meghan Markle's father sends clear message to King Charles, claims daughter's shocking plea

Meghan Markle's father sends clear message to King Charles, claims daughter's shocking plea
Queen Rania of Jordan makes first public appearance of 2025

Queen Rania of Jordan makes first public appearance of 2025

Roborock unveils groundbreaking robotic arm in new Saros Z70 vacuum

Roborock unveils groundbreaking robotic arm in new Saros Z70 vacuum
Jennifer Aniston takes stand against widely believed health myth
Jennifer Aniston takes stand against widely believed health myth
Aubrey Plaza shares loving words for husband Jeff Baena in final post before tragedy
Aubrey Plaza shares loving words for husband Jeff Baena in final post before tragedy
Angelina Jolie’s unexpected reaction to concerns over son Maddox's passion
Angelina Jolie’s unexpected reaction to concerns over son Maddox's passion
BTS' V, Kim Min Jae's ripped military physique leaves fans breathless
BTS' V, Kim Min Jae's ripped military physique leaves fans breathless
Robert De Niro reflects on fatherhood and family complexity in rare comment
Robert De Niro reflects on fatherhood and family complexity in rare comment
Sabrina Carpenter enjoys at star-studded party after Barry Keoghan split
Sabrina Carpenter enjoys at star-studded party after Barry Keoghan split
Khloé Kardashian gives peek into her upcoming show featuring Scott Disick
Khloé Kardashian gives peek into her upcoming show featuring Scott Disick
Timothée Chalamet gives shocking response on Kylie Jenner romance querry
Timothée Chalamet gives shocking response on Kylie Jenner romance querry
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer breaks silence on rapper's documentary
Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyer breaks silence on rapper's documentary
Kevin Costner's ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ hits new milestone
Kevin Costner's ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ hits new milestone
Golden Globes 2025 predictions: 'Wicked' competes with 'Anora'
Golden Globes 2025 predictions: 'Wicked' competes with 'Anora'
David Fincher gets candid about remastering ‘Se7en’ with AI
David Fincher gets candid about remastering ‘Se7en’ with AI