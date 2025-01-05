Angelina Jolie’s godmother Jacqueline Bisset honors her at Palm Springs Film Festival

Angelina Jolie took home a Desert Palm Achievement Award for her role in Maria at the Palm Springs International Film Festival's film awards gala on Friday, January 3.
However, the trophy presentation was made extra special by her godmother, Jacqueline Bisset, who gave a loving introduction to Jolie.
“It is such a thrill to be here with you tonight to present this award to Angelina Jolie, who just happens to be my goddaughter, and whose mother Marcheline was one of my dearest friends,” Bisset said onstage at the Palm Springs Convention Center.
The British actress further gushed over Jolie and said she is "immensely proud" of her.
Jolie also reciprocated the love and gratitude to Bisset in her award acceptance speech.
She also with thanked her Maria team "for allowing me to have a voice, and to find mine again."
"Callas was loved. But Maria was often alone. But I'm all right because when I walk off this stage, I am more myself because of you, Zahara, and your brothers and sisters,” Jolie said referring her daughter Zahara, who was also in attendance.
Angelina Jolie has earned widespread recognition this awards season for her role in Maria from the Gotham Awards, Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and more.