Kevin Costner's ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ hits new milestone

Kevin Costner blockbuster film Horizon: An American Saga has achievement a new milestone after box office success.
The Bodyguard actor starrer film is currently trending in Netflix’s top 10.
Moreover, the second chapter of the movie is set to release in 2025.
Kevin seemingly planned the Horizon saga since 1988, and the four chapter of the hit movie are set to be released back-to-back.
He previously told E! News on the success of Horizon: An American Saga, “I’ve faced life with people being dismissive of me. But they can’t be dismissive of Horizon, because now it’s out of their hands.”
The No Way Out actor noted that his detractors “might point to the finish line—well, this is what it did at the box office—but I know that this movie is going to play for the next 50 years."
“There's a moment in time where you want [your children] to see this movie," Kevin continued, "To understand that this is what their [ancestors] went through. It's not just a western, it's a history of migration and what they had to do to survive. And I'm really proud of it."
Horizon: An American Saga earned $36M at the box office before streaming success.