Khloé Kardashian gives peek into her upcoming show featuring Scott Disick

The podcast 'Khloé in Wonder Land!', which will be released in video format, is set to premiere on January 8

  • January 05, 2025
Khloé Kardashian is teasing her highly anticipated podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land!

The Kardashians star has given fans a peek into behind-the-scenes of her first episode of the podcast.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Khloé shared BTS photo of the podcast, revealing that Scott Disick, her former brother-in-law, will be her first guest on the show.

"Only 4 days until my podcast premieres!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Scott sitting on a couch in a studio setting.

She further added, "The first episode of Khloé in Wonder Land with the Lord is coming January 8.”

The podcast, which will be released in video format, will feature a star-studded lineup of guests, including Khloé's sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, author Jay Shetty, and motivational speaker Mel Robbins.

Earlier, Khloé expressed her excitement about the upcoming podcast in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm so excited to partner with X for this incredible journey,” she told the outlet.

Khloé continued, "It's amazing to see our idea come to life, and I'm grateful to be able to connect with such inspiring guests like Jay, Mel and Scott — and so many more to come," she continued. 

All the episodes of Khloé in Wonder Land will be released weekly on X (formerly Twitter) for 24 hours. 

After 24 hour, the podcast will be made available on other streaming platforms, distributed by Dear Media.

