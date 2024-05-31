Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

Entertainment

  • May 31, 2024
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are about to become parents for the third time!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the A Walk To Remember actress dropped a snapshot of her two big boys, Gus, 3, and Ozzie, 19 months, who are set to become brothers.

The image featured the photos of her boys sporting white shirts that read ‘big’ and ‘middle as they held hands on a pebbled surface.

“Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon,” the caption read.


She also mentioned the sex of her forthcoming baby in the caption “Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister.”

Moore’s caption is a reference to her hit series This Is US on which her and Milo Ventimiglia’s characters Rebecca and Jack Pearson welcomed two sons and a daughter.

To note, the child trio were given the nickname of The Big Three throughout the show’s six-season on NBC.

Fans and celebrities flocked to the comments section to send the couple congratulatory messages.

“OMG Mandy!!!! Congratulations wow wow!” actress Amanda Kloots commented.

Amanda Hirsch of the Not Skinny But Fat podcast wrote, , “Ahhhhh THE BIG 3. You had to! So excited for you!!!!”

For the unversed, Mandy Moore’s pregnancy news came soon after she celebrated Mother’s Day. 

