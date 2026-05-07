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Billie Eilish reveals rare thoughts on kids as Nat Wolff romance gets serious

The ‘Blue’ singer hard-launches her romance with Nat Wolff at the LA premiere of her ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ concert film

Billie Eilish reveals rare thoughts on kids as Nat Wolff romance gets serious
Billie Eilish reveals rare thoughts on kids as Nat Wolff romance gets serious

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff have levelled up their romance.

On Thursday, May 6, the lovebirds sent fans into a frenzy by hard-launching their relationship at the Los Angeles premiere of the American singer’s upcoming concert film, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour.

As their love game is going strong, the Blue singer also dropped jaws by making a rare revelation on her thoughts about her future children.

Just a day before the premiere, Eilish made an appearance on Amy Poehler’s podcast Good Hang on Tuesday, May 5, where she noted that she does not want to undergo any cosmetic procedure.

Sharing an unexpected reason behind the decision, the Grammy winner explained that she wants her kids to look at her as she is and not like some “altered version.”

“I am so excited to age, and I’m so excited for my face to age and my body to age, and not change it. I want my kids to look at me and have my face look like their face and not be some altered version of what’s going on out there,” said the Birds of a Feather hitmaker.

The songstress then reflected on how her perspective has evolved over time as she looked back at her younger years, admitting that she once assumed her personality and identity were already fully former.

“I never thought I would not be a teenager. I remember when I was 17, I was like, ‘Okay, I am the person I’ll be forever right now.’ And that’s not how it works, obviously,” she added.

At the LA premiere, Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff – who have been romantically linked since March 2025 – packed on the PDA as they hugged each other on the blue carpet.

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