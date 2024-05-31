Kris Jenner, Faye Resnick reveal last conversation with late friend Nicole Brown Simpson

Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick recalled their last conversations with their late friend Nicole Brown Simpson before her tragic murder.
The two women opened up about their latest interactions with Nicole for the New Lifetime documentary The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson.
Faye said, “She relapsed just two days before Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman were killed ... and, it was actually NBS who worked on putting me into rehab.”
“ Nicole actually made schedules for their friends to visit Faye to keep her on the straight and narrow,” Kris Jenner chimed in saying.
The momager of the Kardashian clan added, “ Nicole wanted to ensure Faye felt supported during the difficult period.”
The pair gave a detailed interview ahead of the 30th anniversary of late Nicole’s demise.
During the same documentary, Faye dropped a bombshell claim that O.J Simpson stalked Nicole and that he might have killed her.
The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson premiered on Lifetime this weekend with more powerful bombshells expected.
Cops have arrested the alleged murderer O.J Simpson on murder charges.