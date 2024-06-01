Pregnant Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner date with her mother

Deepika Padukone, who is set to embark on a journey of parenthood, was spotted exiting a restaurant with her mother Ujjala Padukone, on May 31.
A video shared by paparazzi on Instagram saw the Gehraiyaan star dressed to impress as she enjoys some valuable time with her mom.
The actress exuded pregnancy glow in a black dress which she paired with a denim jacket.
In the viral reel, Deep flaunted her baby bump and smiled at the paparazzi before getting into her car.
Shortly after the video did rounds, her ardent fans were quick enough to comment under the post.
One fan in awe wrote, "She's gorgeous.”
Another penned, "Wwoo (fire and heart-eye emojis).
Just a few days ago, the Pathaan star dropped a bunch of pictures looking like sunshine in a yellow dress with her hair tied in a bun, adorned with pear earrings.
She radiated her million-dollar smile as cameras captured the diva.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child, which is due in September.
The couple announced the happy news of their pregnancy via an Instagram update back in February.