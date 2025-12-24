Tylor Chase receives support from former costar Daniel Curtis Lee

Former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase, well-known for Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, has discovered renewed support following a viral video showing him homeless, living on the streets in Riverside, California.
During the Christmas holidays, Daniel Curtis Lee stepped in to help his former costar Chase, who assisted him to check into a hotel and shared an emotional reunion captured on video.
Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old stated that he tracked Chase down, talked to him, and helped reconnect him with his father.
He stated, “Tylor Chase and Cookie reunite with Ned on FaceTime. Well fed and safe from the rain. ☔️ Hotel secured! One step closer to long term treatment. PS: Tylor wants to livestream video games. Who can help?”
Authorities confirmed Chase has had regular contact with police outreach teams, though the timeline of his homelessness remains unknown.
As per the Riverside Police Department, officers have been offering shelter, mental health services, and substance abuse treatment that Chase has kept declining.
Police stated that they did not try to contact his family.
Lee further stated that Chase’s mother warned against giving him cash, so he is currently exploring structured long-term solutions.
Shaun Weiss, former The Mighty Ducks actor, has also come in support of his co-star. Through businessman Jake Harris, Weiss helped locate Chase and connect him with former co-stars and treatment resources.
While Chase’s future remains uncertain, former colleagues and friends have supported him, saying he will no longer experience it alone.