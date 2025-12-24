Entertainment
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Entertainment

Tylor Chase receives support from former costar Daniel Curtis Lee

Tylor Chase’s former colleagues and friends have supported him, saying he will no longer experience it alone

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Tylor Chase receives support from former costar Daniel Curtis Lee
Tylor Chase receives support from former costar Daniel Curtis Lee

Former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase, well-known for Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, has discovered renewed support following a viral video showing him homeless, living on the streets in Riverside, California.

During the Christmas holidays, Daniel Curtis Lee stepped in to help his former costar Chase, who assisted him to check into a hotel and shared an emotional reunion captured on video.

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old stated that he tracked Chase down, talked to him, and helped reconnect him with his father.

He stated, “Tylor Chase and Cookie reunite with Ned on FaceTime. Well fed and safe from the rain. ☔️ Hotel secured! One step closer to long term treatment. PS: Tylor wants to livestream video games. Who can help?”


Authorities confirmed Chase has had regular contact with police outreach teams, though the timeline of his homelessness remains unknown.

As per the Riverside Police Department, officers have been offering shelter, mental health services, and substance abuse treatment that Chase has kept declining.

Police stated that they did not try to contact his family.

Lee further stated that Chase’s mother warned against giving him cash, so he is currently exploring structured long-term solutions.

Shaun Weiss, former The Mighty Ducks actor, has also come in support of his co-star. Through businessman Jake Harris, Weiss helped locate Chase and connect him with former co-stars and treatment resources.

While Chase’s future remains uncertain, former colleagues and friends have supported him, saying he will no longer experience it alone.

Stephen Colbert slammed by Trump over 'The Late Show' rerun episode

Stephen Colbert slammed by Trump over 'The Late Show' rerun episode
Victoria Beckham drops cryptic message as feud with Brooklyn intensifies

Victoria Beckham drops cryptic message as feud with Brooklyn intensifies
'Stranger Things', WWE team up for Netflix Raw in shocking crossover

'Stranger Things', WWE team up for Netflix Raw in shocking crossover

Jennifer Lopez fulfils former step-mom's role for ex-Ben Affleck's son

Jennifer Lopez fulfils former step-mom's role for ex-Ben Affleck's son

Pat Finn, 'The Middle', 'Friends' actor dies at 60 after cancer battle

Pat Finn, 'The Middle', 'Friends' actor dies at 60 after cancer battle
Kylie Kelce reveals rare insight into Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship

Kylie Kelce reveals rare insight into Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship
'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' teaser shows Tommy Shelby's exciting return

'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' teaser shows Tommy Shelby's exciting return
Kate Winslet speaks out about her latest directorial movie 'Goodbye June'

Kate Winslet speaks out about her latest directorial movie 'Goodbye June'
Taylor Swift donates $1M to key organisation after dad's major heart surgery

Taylor Swift donates $1M to key organisation after dad's major heart surgery

Zendaya, Tom Holland fuel pregnancy buzz after stepping out in London

Zendaya, Tom Holland fuel pregnancy buzz after stepping out in London
Taylor Swift hints at new music in 'The End of an Era' docuseries finale

Taylor Swift hints at new music in 'The End of an Era' docuseries finale
Taylor Swift opens up about the emotional ‘22’ moment at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift opens up about the emotional ‘22’ moment at Eras Tour

Popular News

Bharti Singh returns home after welcoming second child

Bharti Singh returns home after welcoming second child
17 minutes ago
Stephen Colbert slammed by Trump over 'The Late Show' rerun episode

Stephen Colbert slammed by Trump over 'The Late Show' rerun episode
39 minutes ago
AI tool could enhance nutrition for ICU patients, study

AI tool could enhance nutrition for ICU patients, study
an hour ago