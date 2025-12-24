Victoria Beckham drops cryptic message as feud with Brooklyn intensifies 

Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
The family feud between Brooklyn Beckham and Victoria, David Beckham earlier this year

Victoria Beckham has shared another statement after her estranged son Brooklyn Beckham, ’s brutal social media move.

On Wednesday, December 24, the English fashion designer turned to her Instagram account to release a rare family footage featuring her youngest son, Cruz Beckham, whom she shares with her husband, David Beckham.

"And again, from my perspective — loving the view. Happy Christmas Eve from the Beckhams and Anne!" Victoria stated in the caption. 

In the heart-warming family video clip, Cruz is showing off his singing skills while playing guitar.

On the other side, the retired footballer is receiving a foot massage before celebrating Christmas.

This update came a few days after her eldest child, Brooklyn Beckham, blocked his entire family on Instagram. 

According to People, the photographer-turned-chef made this decision after his mom liked one of his cooking video clips on his official account.

Brooklyn’s this cruel move against his parents and siblings reportedly left his family "devastated," as they were unable to understand his coldness.

It is worth noting that Victoria Beckham has noticeably distanced herself from her eldest son after he skipped several family occasions, including her milestone birthday in April.   

