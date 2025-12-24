Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Zendaya, Tom Holland fuel pregnancy buzz after stepping out in London

Tom Holland and Zendaya secretly got engaged in January this year after dating each other for five years

Zendaya and Tom Holland have broken the internet with pregnancy speculations after London's outing.

The couple, who quietly got engaged in January this year, attended the special screening of The Traitors: Live Experience in London. 

After their high-profile appearance at the star-studded event, Zendaya and Holland posted a heartwarming photo alongside the actor’s parents and brother. 

As soon as the photo appeared on social media, fresh pregnancy rumours surrounded the Euphoria actress and her fiancé.

The new photos show her with her partner and his family in London, enjoying cozy London nights. 

In the viral snaps, Zendaya was wearing loose-fitting winter clothing, which was thoroughly analyzed by several fans, as many observed that the actress chooses to wear the specific coat to hide her tiny baby bump.

Notably, this is not the first time such speculations have surfaced on the internet; however, the two have been under the radar since June 2022.

At the time, several media reports claimed that they were expecting their first child, which was directly addressed and debunked by the actress herself.

As of now, Tom Holland and Zendaya, who began dating in 2021, have yet to confirm these ongoing pregnancy reports or their upcoming marriage plans.  

