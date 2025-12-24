Entertainment
Kate Winslet speaks out about her latest directorial movie 'Goodbye June'

The 'Goodbye June' is set to premiere on Netflix on Christmas

Kate Winslet is set to hit the television screens with her latest directorial debut film, Goodbye June. 

The Titanic alum has opened up about why she was the right director to bring the film to life, according to her interview with the Radio.

Winslet additionally encouraged her 21-year-old son, actor Joe Anders, who has written the script for her mom’s new film.

"Part of mothering is learning to let go. What I've only ever tried to do is to reinforce to my children how important it is to work for things, to strive for something, and not to listen to the f------ nepo baby thing, because it's not actually very nice or even kind," The Reader starlet added.

She continued, "People have been going into family businesses for years and years, for example, I've never met Wes Anderson. Never in my life, not once. So it's really not cool to use that term in any context to do with Mia because she's done it all herself."  

Kate Winslet's new movie, Goodbye June, is slated to be released on Netflix on December 24, 2025.  

