Stephen Colbert slammed by Trump over 'The Late Show' rerun episode

Stephen Colbert has once again found himself in a bit of a pickle with President Donald Trump, as he urged CBS to end his show "NOW".

On Tuesday night, December 23, Trump blasted Colbert, the late-night show host, who is in the final season of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

"Stephen Colbert is a pathetic trainwreck, with no talent or anything else necessary for show business success," Trump penned in a post on his Truth Social post.

In the Tuesday episode of the show, which was a rerun originally aired on December 8, Colbert ridiculed Trump over changing the Kennedy Center name, as now the building exterior reads, "The Donald J Trump and the John F Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts."

The president continued, "Now, after being terminated by CBS, but left out to dry, he has actually gotten worse, along with his nonexistent ratings. Stephen is running on hatred and fumes ~ A dead man walking! CBS should, 'put him to sleep,' NOW, it is the humanitarian thing to do!"

Trump also reiterated his call for the US government to revoke TV broadcasters' licences, for showing the president, MAGA, and the Republican Party in a negative light.

"This year's Kennedy Center Honors ceremony is the very first since Trump installed himself as chair of the Kennedy Center’s board," Colbert said in his monologue, eliciting boos from the audience.

In response, Colbert said, "Yeah, I kind of agree. It seems like the commander-in-chief shouldn’t have enough time to run a theater. 'Mr President, Mr President, Russia has just launched another round of missiles. But first, dress rehearsal for 'Oklahoma' is underway, and the blocking is uninspired.'"

Elsewhere in the episode, Colbert admitted, "I don't know how much effort I'm putting into the impression [of Trump] anymore. And I don't care… Fire me!"

In the monologue, Colbert also made fun of Trump for receiving the "fake" inaugural FIFA Peace Prize award "after years of campaigning unsuccessfully for the Nobel Peace Prize".

Notably, the CBS announced this summer that The Late Show With Stephen Colbert would be ending in May 2026, insisting that the move was a financial decision.

