  • By Hania Jamil
Taylor Swift donates $1M to key organisation after dad's major heart surgery

The pop star's dad, Scott Swift, underwent a quintuple bypass surgery in the summer of 2025

Taylor Swift has melted hearts with a generous act to honour dad Scott Swift.

The Soon You'll Get Better singer made a $1 million donation to the American Heart Association in honour of her dad, who underwent bypass surgery earlier this year.

As per a press release, Taylor's efforts will aid in the ongoing scientific research and will advance treatment and prevention efforts "for every community".

The chief executive officer of the AHA, Nancy Brown, said in a statement, "Taylor Swift's remarkable generosity will create lasting change far beyond its financial value."

She continued, "Her commitment to supporting her father will make so many others aware of the need to take their own heart health seriously, strengthen prevention efforts, and improve controllable risk factors—ultimately helping more people live longer, healthier lives."

In July, People reported that Scott had quintuple bypass surgery just over one month ago and was on the road to recovery.

During her appearance on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast in August, she addressed the "really intense" surgery her dad had and noted that "it all happened really quick."

Moreover, the significant donation announcement came after Taylor Swift's docuseries, The End of an Era, premiered its last two episodes on December 23.

