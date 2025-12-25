Trending
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Bharti Singh returns home after welcoming second child

Bharti and Haarsh met in 2009 on Comedy Circus, tied the knot in 2017, and welcomed their first child in 2022

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Popular Indian comedian Bharti Singh has been discharged from the hospital five days after giving birth to her second child.

On December 19, the 41-year-old have been blessed with a baby boy at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, following a medical emergency.


After getting discharged, Bharti appeared outside the hospital along with her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Bharti joked with photographers after being asked about her newborn, whom she nicknamed “Kaju.” 

Furthermore, the comedian expressed gratitude towards everyone who supported and prayed for her during this difficult time of delivery, stating the baby is currently fine and they are happy to take him home.

Bharti, who remains connected with her fans via YouTube vlogs, shared that she was immediately rushed to the hospital after her water broke at her Mumbai residence around 6 pm.

For those unaware, she and Haarsh share an elder son, Laksh, called Gola.

Despite her pregnancy, Bharti kept working for Laughter Chefs 3 but had to skip two episodes following delivery that were hosted by Arjun Bijlani.

However, her resume date remains unclear.

Bharti and Haarsh met in 2009 on Comedy Circus, tied the knot in 2017, and welcomed their first child in 2022.

