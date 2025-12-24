Entertainment
'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' teaser shows Tommy Shelby's exciting return

The 'Peaky Blinders' Netflix movie is set to continue the story of the renowned series, which was concluded in 2022

'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' teaser shows Tommy Shelby's exciting return

Netflix has given fans an exciting Christmas present with the teaser for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man!

On Wednesday, December 24, the streaming platform dropped the official teaser for the Peaky Blinders movie, which will see Tommy Shelby's return.

The film, which serves as a continuation of the hit crime drama series, will be released in selected theatres on March 6 and will be available on Netflix from March 20.

In the teaser, the narrator asks, "Whatever happened to Tommy Shelby, the famous gypsy gangster?" as a worn-out Cillian Murphy appears and cuts off a ringing telephone.

Following a series of sped-up flashback scenes, as dejected Murphy noted, "I'm not that man anymore."

The teaser ends with Cillian Murphy reclaiming the iconic style of Tommy Shelby, confirming his return to the world of gangs.

Sophie Rundle is set to reprise her role as Tommy's sister Ada Thorne, with Stephen Graham and Ned Dennehy coming back as Shelby family allies Hayden Stagg and Charlie Strong, respectively.

Tom Harper, who served as a director for several episodes of the series, helmed the film. The Peaky Blinders series concluded in 2022 with six seasons.

Watch Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man teaser here:



