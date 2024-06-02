Sports

Novak Djokovic credits crowd for latest win in French Open history

Novak Djokovic beat Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the French Open match to finish at 03:07am in Paris

  • June 02, 2024
Novak Djokovic credited his supporters for helping him in a win against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the French in a third-round thriller in Paris.

According to Reuters, Djokovic beat Musetti in a thrilling third round of the match at the French Open that ended at 03:07 am local time in Paris due to rain. This is the latest finish in the history of the tournament.

The world number one tennis player fought back from two sets to one down to win 7-5 6-7 (6-8) 2-6 6-3 6-0.

The defending champion, after winning a four-and-a-half-hour-long third round, said, "I was in real trouble on the court, and he was playing some really amazing tennis. I didn't know really what to do.”

Djokovic further added, "From both hands, he was getting a lot of balls back, winners from both corners. Good serves running every ball down the court. It didn't feel great playing him that third set and the beginning of the fourth. The (crowd) started chanting my name, and I just felt a great new wave of willpower and energy. I really needed that push; I really needed that energy.”

He expressed, "I think I was a different player from that moment onwards. And I think from that moment, I probably lost only one game in the rest of the match. I was on a high, riding that wave."

Moreover, defeat would have not only ended Djokovic’s bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title but also stripped the three-time French Open winner’s number-one ranking.

Sports News

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence over King's Cup final defeat
Lionel Messi places second in most valuable MLS footballers list: Who's first?
Cristiano Ronaldo cries inconsolably as his Al Nassr team loses final cup
Hassan Ali shares words of wisdom in his social media post
New York to boost security for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his 6th ‘Golden Boot’: See
Angel Reese scores first professional WNBA double-double
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘proud’ to make history in 4 countries
ICC Mens's T20 World Cup 2024: Group D squad, venues, and dates unveiled
Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez celebrates Al Nassr star’s new feat
Cristiano Ronaldo issues bold statement after setting new record
Jason Kelce dishes details about his ‘marriage’ with Kylie Kelce