Novak Djokovic credits crowd for latest win in French Open history

Novak Djokovic credited his supporters for helping him in a win against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the French in a third-round thriller in Paris.
According to Reuters, Djokovic beat Musetti in a thrilling third round of the match at the French Open that ended at 03:07 am local time in Paris due to rain. This is the latest finish in the history of the tournament.
The world number one tennis player fought back from two sets to one down to win 7-5 6-7 (6-8) 2-6 6-3 6-0.
The defending champion, after winning a four-and-a-half-hour-long third round, said, "I was in real trouble on the court, and he was playing some really amazing tennis. I didn't know really what to do.”
Djokovic further added, "From both hands, he was getting a lot of balls back, winners from both corners. Good serves running every ball down the court. It didn't feel great playing him that third set and the beginning of the fourth. The (crowd) started chanting my name, and I just felt a great new wave of willpower and energy. I really needed that push; I really needed that energy.”
He expressed, "I think I was a different player from that moment onwards. And I think from that moment, I probably lost only one game in the rest of the match. I was on a high, riding that wave."
Moreover, defeat would have not only ended Djokovic’s bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title but also stripped the three-time French Open winner’s number-one ranking.