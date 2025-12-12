Sports
  By Fatima Nadeem
There is growing pressure on FIFA to make next year's World Cup more affordable and accessible for everyone

FIFA men's World Cup is one of the most highly anticipated events in sports which held every four years.

Fans all around the world are eagerly waiting for the men's World Cup but the latest phase of tickets sales this week has disappointed many as prices are much higher than expected even for the cheapest tickets.

The supporters’ group Football Supporters Europe (FSE) said they were shocked by FIFA’s extremely high prices and called for ticket sales to stop immediately.

Along with FSE, the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) is also demanding that ticket sales to be paused so fan groups can negotiate with FIFA about its pricing policy.

"We back Football Supporters Europe in calling for a halt in ticket sales and we are calling on the Football Association to work with fellow FAs to directly challenge these disgraceful prices," the FSA said in a statement.

It added, "We call on all national associations to stand up for your supporters, without whom there would be no professional game."

The significant rise in World Cup ticket prices was revealed on Thursday, December 11 when FIFA announced the allocation for each country's official supporters' group.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, group stage match tickets were priced at £68.50 (around $91.11), £164.50 (around $218.69), or £219 (around $291.27).

However, for next year’s matches like England vs. Croatia and Scotland vs. Brazil, ticket prices have jumped to approximately £198 ($263.34) , £373 ($496.09) or £523 ($695.59).

Since fans are essential to the sport, there is growing pressure on FIFA to make next year’s World Cup more affordable and accessible for everyone.

