Mohamed Salah has been included in the Liverpool squad for Saturday's Premier League game against Brighton.
The 33-year-old forward was previously left out of Liverpool’s squad for their midweek Champions League win against Inter Milan after giving a fiery interview.
Salah has publicly expressed frustration after being benched for three consecutive Premier League matches, including the dramatic 3-3 draw with Leeds.
Salah, who signed a two-year contract extension with Liverpool in April stated that he feels unfairly treated during a challenging 2025-26 season and revealed that his relationship with manager Arne Slot has deteriorated.
"The respect, I want to get. I don't have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it. I am not bigger than anyone, but I earned my position. It's football. It is what," he added.
The decision to include him comes after conversations between Salah and head coach Slot on Friday, December 12.
Salah’s game on Saturday will be his last for Liverpool in 2025 before he leaves to join Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations.
He could miss up to eight Liverpool games if Egypt reach the final in Morocco.
There are still ongoing issues between Liverpool and Salah which his agent Ramy Abbas will work on resolving while Salah is at the Africa Cup.