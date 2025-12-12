Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad after benching controversy

Mohamed Salah has been included in the Liverpool squad for Premier League game against Brighton

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad after benching controversy
Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad after benching controversy

Mohamed Salah has been included in the Liverpool squad for Saturday's Premier League game against Brighton.

The 33-year-old forward was previously left out of Liverpool’s squad for their midweek Champions League win against Inter Milan after giving a fiery interview.

Salah has publicly expressed frustration after being benched for three consecutive Premier League matches, including the dramatic 3-3 draw with Leeds.

Salah, who signed a two-year contract extension with Liverpool in April stated that he feels unfairly treated during a challenging 2025-26 season and revealed that his relationship with manager Arne Slot has deteriorated.

You Might Like:

"The respect, I want to get. I don't have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it. I am not bigger than anyone, but I earned my position. It's football. It is what," he added.

The decision to include him comes after conversations between Salah and head coach Slot on Friday, December 12.

Salah’s game on Saturday will be his last for Liverpool in 2025 before he leaves to join Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations.

He could miss up to eight Liverpool games if Egypt reach the final in Morocco.

There are still ongoing issues between Liverpool and Salah which his agent Ramy Abbas will work on resolving while Salah is at the Africa Cup.

World Cup ticket prices soar as FIFA faces major backlash from supporters

World Cup ticket prices soar as FIFA faces major backlash from supporters
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tops game awards 2025 as major winners revealed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tops game awards 2025 as major winners revealed
Lindsey Vonn makes history as oldest downhill World Cup winner at 41

Lindsey Vonn makes history as oldest downhill World Cup winner at 41
Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Here's full salary, bonus breakdown

Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Here's full salary, bonus breakdown
Lando Norris to lift championship trophy at FIA Prize Giving gala: Details

Lando Norris to lift championship trophy at FIA Prize Giving gala: Details

John Cena final WWE match: Everything to know about farewell clash

John Cena final WWE match: Everything to know about farewell clash

Team USA names Snoop Dogg as 'honorary coach' for Winter Olympics

Team USA names Snoop Dogg as 'honorary coach' for Winter Olympics
Jason Collins, former NBA star shares heartbreaking update on health

Jason Collins, former NBA star shares heartbreaking update on health
Lionel Messi set to be honoured with world’s tallest footballer statue in India

Lionel Messi set to be honoured with world’s tallest footballer statue in India
Real Madrid in crisis as Man City defeat puts Xabi Alonso’s job at risk

Real Madrid in crisis as Man City defeat puts Xabi Alonso’s job at risk
Lando Norris’ whopping bonus from McLaren revealed after winning debut F1 title

Lando Norris’ whopping bonus from McLaren revealed after winning debut F1 title
Sherrone Moore arrested after dismissal as Michigan’s football coach

Sherrone Moore arrested after dismissal as Michigan’s football coach

Latest News

Google Translate provides real-time headphone translations

Google Translate provides real-time headphone translations
Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad after benching controversy

Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad after benching controversy
White House faces lawsuit over Trump’s planned East Wing ballroom

White House faces lawsuit over Trump’s planned East Wing ballroom
Jennifer Aniston's hidden feelings about wellness beau Jim Curtis revealed

Jennifer Aniston's hidden feelings about wellness beau Jim Curtis revealed