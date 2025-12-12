Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
John Cena final WWE match: Everything to know about farewell clash

The American wrestler is set to wrestle his last WWE match in Washington, as fans globally gear up to say farewell

  • By Hania Jamil
John Cena is drawing curtains on his remarkable WWE run!

With over 20 years of fighting and winning world titles under his belt, Cena will wrestle his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

The match marks the climax of his farewell tour, which spanned across major events throughout the year and gave one last chance to celebrate the legendary wrestler.

John Cena's final match venue and time

John Cena will compete for one last time on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, which will kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

The 17-time world champion is set to wrestle first, with his farewell match expected to open the show.

John Cena's final opponent

It has been confirmed that Cena will face Gunther in his retirement match.

The Austrian wrestler earned the spot by winning The Last Time is Now Tournament, a 16-man cross-band competition.

Moreover, Cena's retirement comes as his father, John Cena Sr., opened up about his son's accomplishments in WWE in a recent interview.

While speaking on Best For Business, the WWE legend's father noted, "If anybody doesn't believe hustle, loyalty and respect, [he has] proven to you as an individual that you yourself, hustling and believing in yourself, being loyal to yourself and those around you, and giving respect to those close to you and around you and yourself, you can accomplish anything."

He continued, "I just take a look at this and say I am so proud of my son for what he’s accomplished in the business and what he’s accomplished with Make-A-Wish."

Moreover, ahead of John Cena's retirement match, fans have flooded the social media platforms, sharing their appreciation for the legendary wrestler.

