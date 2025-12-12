Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tops game awards 2025 as major winners revealed

The Game Awards 2025 ended with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 topping the charts by becoming the night’s biggest winner, and with a record-breaking end.
The highly-popular game has been developed by Sandfall Interactive and Kepler Interactive, the game won Game of the Year and won nine awards from its 12 nominations, the most ever for a single title.
Furthermore, the video game earned Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Performance (Jennifer English), Best RPG, Best Independent Game, and Best Debut Indie Game.
Director Guillaume Broche praised the team’s experimentation with lighting, pacing, and camera work for the game’s success.
Other winners included Battlefield 6 for Best Audio Design, Doom: The Dark Ages for Innovation in Accessibility, South of Midnight for Games for Impact, and Hollow Knight: Silksong for Best Action/Adventure.
Hades II was recognised as the Best Action Game, while Donkey Kong Bananza won Best Family Game. Wuthering Waves secured the Players’ Voice award.
The star-studded ceremony further featured major announcements, including Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic from Lucasfilm, Larian Studios’ new title Divinity, and two forthcoming Tomb Raider projects.
The Street Fighter film cast and phenomenal musical performances by Evanescence rocked the stage.