Sports
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sports

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tops game awards 2025 as major winners revealed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won Game of the Year and won nine awards from its 12 nominations

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tops game awards 2025 as major winners revealed
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tops game awards 2025 as major winners revealed

The Game Awards 2025 ended with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 topping the charts by becoming the night’s biggest winner, and with a record-breaking end.

The highly-popular game has been developed by Sandfall Interactive and Kepler Interactive, the game won Game of the Year and won nine awards from its 12 nominations, the most ever for a single title.

Furthermore, the video game earned Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Performance (Jennifer English), Best RPG, Best Independent Game, and Best Debut Indie Game.

Director Guillaume Broche praised the team’s experimentation with lighting, pacing, and camera work for the game’s success.

Other winners included Battlefield 6 for Best Audio Design, Doom: The Dark Ages for Innovation in Accessibility, South of Midnight for Games for Impact, and Hollow Knight: Silksong for Best Action/Adventure.

Hades II was recognised as the Best Action Game, while Donkey Kong Bananza won Best Family Game. Wuthering Waves secured the Players’ Voice award.

The star-studded ceremony further featured major announcements, including Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic from Lucasfilm, Larian Studios’ new title Divinity, and two forthcoming Tomb Raider projects.

The Street Fighter film cast and phenomenal musical performances by Evanescence rocked the stage.

World Cup ticket prices soar as FIFA faces major backlash from supporters

World Cup ticket prices soar as FIFA faces major backlash from supporters
Lindsey Vonn makes history as oldest downhill World Cup winner at 41

Lindsey Vonn makes history as oldest downhill World Cup winner at 41
Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Here's full salary, bonus breakdown

Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Here's full salary, bonus breakdown
Lando Norris to lift championship trophy at FIA Prize Giving gala: Details

Lando Norris to lift championship trophy at FIA Prize Giving gala: Details

John Cena final WWE match: Everything to know about farewell clash

John Cena final WWE match: Everything to know about farewell clash

Team USA names Snoop Dogg as 'honorary coach' for Winter Olympics

Team USA names Snoop Dogg as 'honorary coach' for Winter Olympics
Jason Collins, former NBA star shares heartbreaking update on health

Jason Collins, former NBA star shares heartbreaking update on health
Lionel Messi set to be honoured with world’s tallest footballer statue in India

Lionel Messi set to be honoured with world’s tallest footballer statue in India
Real Madrid in crisis as Man City defeat puts Xabi Alonso’s job at risk

Real Madrid in crisis as Man City defeat puts Xabi Alonso’s job at risk
Lando Norris’ whopping bonus from McLaren revealed after winning debut F1 title

Lando Norris’ whopping bonus from McLaren revealed after winning debut F1 title
Sherrone Moore arrested after dismissal as Michigan’s football coach

Sherrone Moore arrested after dismissal as Michigan’s football coach
Travis Kelce voices frustration over his performance after Chiefs setback

Travis Kelce voices frustration over his performance after Chiefs setback

Latest News

World Cup ticket prices soar as FIFA faces major backlash from supporters

World Cup ticket prices soar as FIFA faces major backlash from supporters
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tops game awards 2025 as major winners revealed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tops game awards 2025 as major winners revealed
Tom Cruise eyes Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, J.Lo after Ana de Armas split

Tom Cruise eyes Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, J.Lo after Ana de Armas split
Taylor Swift’s 'Eras Tour' series leaks intimate phone call with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s 'Eras Tour' series leaks intimate phone call with Travis Kelce