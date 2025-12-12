Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Here's full salary, bonus breakdown

Formula One (F1) is celebrated as the most prestigious motorsport on the planet.
As F1 grows globally, how much drivers earn has become a hot and trending topic.
Let's take a look at the top 10 highest-paid drivers based on Forbes' latest list of Formula 1's biggest earners.
Forbes noted that these estimates “are based on financial documents, legal filings and press reports, as well as conversations with industry insiders.”
Max Verstappen–(Red Bull)
Age: 28 years
Although four-time world champion Max Verstappen didn't win the 2025 championship, he still earned the most money of all F1 drivers. According to Forbes, he made an estimated $76 million from racing alone, which includes a $65 million salary from Red Bull and about $11 million in bonuses based on his performance.
Lewis Hamilton–(Ferrari)
Age: 40 years
The veteran driver Lewis Hamilton, who joined Ferrari after racing 12 season with Mercedes ranks second among F1's highest earners, earning about $70.5 million this year with $70 million coming from his salary and the rest from his performance bonuses.
Lando Norris–(McLaren)
Age: 26 years
The newly-crowned world champion earned an estimated $57.5 million in 2025 with $18 million salary and nearly $40 million from performance bonuses.
Norris secured the title by finishing third in the race, narrowly beating race winner Verstappen by just two points and his teammate, Oscar Piastri by 13 points.
Oscar Piastri–(McLaren)
Age: 24 years
The Australian, who finished third in the 2025 world championship, earned an estimated $37.5m this year, including a $10 million salary.
Charles Leclerc–(Ferrari)
Age: 28 years
Charles Leclerc is fifth on the earnings list with an estimated $30 million salary without any performance bonuses this season.
Fernando Alonso–(Aston Martin)
Age: 44 years
Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso, who ranks sixth on Forbes' list earned a total of $26.5 million in 2025, with $24 million from his salary and $2.5 million in bonuses.
George Russell–(Mercedes)
Age: 27 years
Mercedes' top driver George Russell, ranks seventh earned a total of $26 million in 2025, with $15 million from his salary and $11 million from bonuses.
Lance Stroll–(Aston Martin)
Age: 27 years
Lance Stroll, ranked eight earned a total of $13.5 million in 2025, including $12 million in salary and $1.5 million in bonuses.
Carlos Sainz–(Williams)
Age: 31 years
Carlos Sainz, who joined Williams after leaving Ferrari is placed ninth on the list, made $13 million in total, with $10 million coming from his basic salary and an additional $3 million from performance bonuses.
Kimi Antonelli–(Mercedes)
Age: 19 years
Teenager Kimi Antonelli, ranked tenth earned a total of about $12.5 million with $5 million salary plus performance-based bonuses.