Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Here's full salary, bonus breakdown

Let's take a look at the top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 and how much they have earned this season

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Heres full salary and bonus breakdown
Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Here's full salary and bonus breakdown

Formula One (F1) is celebrated as the most prestigious motorsport on the planet.

As F1 grows globally, how much drivers earn has become a hot and trending topic.

Let's take a look at the top 10 highest-paid drivers based on Forbes' latest list of Formula 1's biggest earners.

Forbes noted that these estimates “are based on financial documents, legal filings and press reports, as well as conversations with industry insiders.”

Max Verstappen–(Red Bull)

Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Heres full salary, bonus breakdown

Age: 28 years

Although four-time world champion Max Verstappen didn't win the 2025 championship, he still earned the most money of all F1 drivers. According to Forbes, he made an estimated $76 million from racing alone, which includes a $65 million salary from Red Bull and about $11 million in bonuses based on his performance.

Lewis Hamilton–(Ferrari)

Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Heres full salary, bonus breakdown

Age: 40 years

The veteran driver Lewis Hamilton, who joined Ferrari after racing 12 season with Mercedes ranks second among F1's highest earners, earning about $70.5 million this year with $70 million coming from his salary and the rest from his performance bonuses.

Lando Norris–(McLaren)

Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Heres full salary, bonus breakdown

Age: 26 years

The newly-crowned world champion earned an estimated $57.5 million in 2025 with $18 million salary and nearly $40 million from performance bonuses.

Norris secured the title by finishing third in the race, narrowly beating race winner Verstappen by just two points and his teammate, Oscar Piastri by 13 points.

Oscar Piastri–(McLaren)

Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Heres full salary, bonus breakdown

Age: 24 years

The Australian, who finished third in the 2025 world championship, earned an estimated $37.5m this year, including a $10 million salary.

Charles Leclerc–(Ferrari)

Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Heres full salary, bonus breakdown

Age: 28 years

Charles Leclerc is fifth on the earnings list with an estimated $30 million salary without any performance bonuses this season.

Fernando Alonso–(Aston Martin)

Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Heres full salary, bonus breakdown

Age: 44 years

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso, who ranks sixth on Forbes' list earned a total of $26.5 million in 2025, with $24 million from his salary and $2.5 million in bonuses.

George Russell–(Mercedes)

Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Heres full salary, bonus breakdown

Age: 27 years

Mercedes' top driver George Russell, ranks seventh earned a total of $26 million in 2025, with $15 million from his salary and $11 million from bonuses.

Lance Stroll–(Aston Martin)

Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Heres full salary, bonus breakdown

Age: 27 years

Lance Stroll, ranked eight earned a total of $13.5 million in 2025, including $12 million in salary and $1.5 million in bonuses.

Carlos Sainz–(Williams)

Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Heres full salary, bonus breakdown

Age: 31 years

Carlos Sainz, who joined Williams after leaving Ferrari is placed ninth on the list, made $13 million in total, with $10 million coming from his basic salary and an additional $3 million from performance bonuses.

Kimi Antonelli–(Mercedes)

Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Heres full salary, bonus breakdown

Age: 19 years

Teenager Kimi Antonelli, ranked tenth earned a total of about $12.5 million with $5 million salary plus performance-based bonuses.

Lando Norris to lift championship trophy at FIA Prize Giving gala: Details

Lando Norris to lift championship trophy at FIA Prize Giving gala: Details

John Cena final WWE match: Everything to know about farewell clash

John Cena final WWE match: Everything to know about farewell clash

Team USA names Snoop Dogg as 'honorary coach' for Winter Olympics

Team USA names Snoop Dogg as 'honorary coach' for Winter Olympics
Jason Collins, former NBA star shares heartbreaking update on health

Jason Collins, former NBA star shares heartbreaking update on health
Lionel Messi set to be honoured with world’s tallest footballer statue in India

Lionel Messi set to be honoured with world’s tallest footballer statue in India
Real Madrid in crisis as Man City defeat puts Xabi Alonso’s job at risk

Real Madrid in crisis as Man City defeat puts Xabi Alonso’s job at risk
Lando Norris’ whopping bonus from McLaren revealed after winning debut F1 title

Lando Norris’ whopping bonus from McLaren revealed after winning debut F1 title
Sherrone Moore arrested after dismissal as Michigan’s football coach

Sherrone Moore arrested after dismissal as Michigan’s football coach
Travis Kelce voices frustration over his performance after Chiefs setback

Travis Kelce voices frustration over his performance after Chiefs setback

GTA Online brings ‘A Safehouse in the Hills’ with luxury mansions

GTA Online brings ‘A Safehouse in the Hills’ with luxury mansions

Aryna Sabalenka declares it's 'not fair' to play against transgender athletes

Aryna Sabalenka declares it's 'not fair' to play against transgender athletes
PlayStation joins year-end recaps trend with launch of '2025 Wrap-Up'

PlayStation joins year-end recaps trend with launch of '2025 Wrap-Up'

Latest News

Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Here's full salary, bonus breakdown

Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2025 revealed: Here's full salary, bonus breakdown
Reddit legally challenges Australia's under-16s social media ban

Reddit legally challenges Australia's under-16s social media ban

Taylor Swift finally releases anticipated Eras Tour docuseries, concert film

Taylor Swift finally releases anticipated Eras Tour docuseries, concert film
Johnny Depp, Salman Khan send fans into frenzy at Red Sea Festival

Johnny Depp, Salman Khan send fans into frenzy at Red Sea Festival