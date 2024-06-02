Sara Ali Khan posts series of inside pictures from latest Ambani cruise

Sara Ali Khan had a whale of a time in Italy as she jetted off for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations on May 29 along with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, the Coolie No.1 star documented insights from the trip.
The photos were a mix of herself, her brother Ibrahim and close friends as they relished time together on a luxurious cruise in Italy and South of France.
Throughout the vacation, Sara decked up in glamorous dresses and tried out various hairstyles for some parties and events onboard the luxury cruise.
“France Italy…” the Love Aaj Kal star penned the caption.
Shortly after Sara dropped glimpses from the luxury trip, her ardent fans dropped heart and fire emojis to express their love in the comments section.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish three-day pre-wedding celebrations were held in March 2024 at Jamnagar, Gujarat, which costed a bomb ₹1259 crore.
The family are not shying away from spending as they hosted second pre-wedding festivities also in Italy this May.
In true Ambani style, the cruise festivities were lavish with the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance.
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Karan Johar, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor were among the 800 guests on the cruise liner.