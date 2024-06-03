Bollywood

Netflix renews ‘Heeramandi’ for season 2, reveals exciting plotline

Sanjay Leela Bhansali spilled the beans on ‘Heeramandi' season 2 plotline:‘from nawabs to producers’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 03, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Netflix renews ‘Heeramandi’ for season 2, reveals exciting plotline

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix hit Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is set to return for a second season.

The season 2 of the Heeramandi was announced at an event at Carter Road in Mumbai, where a flash mob of 100 dancers, wearing anarkalis and ghungroos, delivered the news of new season while performing on the medley of songs from the series.

On June 3, Netflix India and Bhansali Production shared a video from the flash mob on Instagram in a joint post, confirming the news.


In a recent interview with Variety, Bhansali confirmed the renewal and shared his vision for the upcoming season.

He noted, “It takes a lot to make a series. This one has taken a lot. After ‘Gangubai’ released in February 2022, from that to now every single day I have worked without a break. So the responsibility is huge on the series.”

The Devdas director further revealed the plot of the season 2, noting, “In ‘Heeramandi 2,’ the women now come from Lahore to the film world. They leave Lahore after the partition and most of them settle in the Mumbai film industry or Kolkata film industry.”

“So that journey in the bazaar remains the same. They still have to dance and sing, but this time for the producers and not for the nawabs. So that’s the second season we are planning, let’s see where it goes,” he added.

Heeramandi's immense popularity and success of the series led to its renewal for a second season.

The first season of Heeramandi was streamed on Netflix on May 1, 2024.

