Neurons that can predict future events in sleep: Find out

  • June 03, 2024
Researchers has discovered neurons that can not only replay the past events but can also anticipate future during sleep.

According to Neuroscience, a research done by the Rice University and the University of Michigan on rat’s hippocampal activity has found that neurons made spatial representations and prepare for future tasks.

The team of the researchers studied a process by with the specialized neurons produce a representation of the world after a new experience.

Kamran Diba corresponding author on the study found, “Neurons in the visual cortex fire when presented with the appropriate visual stimulus. The neurons we’re studying show place preferences.”

Rice neuroscientist Caleb Kemere noted, “For the first time in this paper, we observed how these individual neurons stabilize spatial representations during rest periods.”

He noted, “We imagined that some neurons might change their representations, reflecting the experience we’ve all had of waking up with a new understanding of a problem.”

Kemere further added, “Showing this, however, required that we track how individual neurons achieve spatial tuning, i.e., the process by which the brain learns to navigate a new route or environment.”

Kemere explained, “We can see these other changes occurring during sleep, and when we put the animals back in the environment a second time, we can validate that these changes really do reflect something that was learned while the animals were asleep. It’s as if the second exposure to the space actually happens while the animal is sleeping.”

Health News

Scientists discover link between ancient virus in DNA and depression
Mediterranean diet linked to longer life for women, study
Researchers find surprising use of SSRIs besides depression treatment
Do biscuits impact your health? Find out
Are personalised cancer vaccines the cure we've been waiting for?
Scientist finds link between tattoos and lymphoma
Ancient Egyptian skull studies unveil secrets of age-old healing
Measles outbreak in Europe puts millions of children at risk
Scientists develop cutting-edge therapy to heal diabetic wounds faster
Global sales of weight-loss drugs forecasted to hit $150 billion by 2030
UK’s former scientific adviser warned about another ‘inevitable’ pandemic
UK citizens are at all-time higher risk of skin cancer