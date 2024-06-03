Mahira Khan turns heads in a hot-pink saree

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 03, 2024
Superstar Mahira Khan, who never ceases to amaze fans with her fashion sense, amped up her style game in a saree.

The Bin Roye actress turned to her Instagram handle and posted a thread of pictures from her night out at a restaurant where she slayed a hot pink-coloured saree.


Khan carried off her hot pink floral chiffon saree with immense grace draped with a sleeveless plain pink blouse.

The style icon accessorized her whole look with chunky gold earrings and left her wavy hair open.

She wore a hot pink lipstick to match her saree with a simple eye look for the outing.

Her ardent fans could not keep calm as she looked drop dead gorgeous, rushing to the comments section in an instant.

"I can see how hot u looked for sure not the weather at all," wrote one user.

Another commented, "Definitely much hot there in Karachi. Made you literally forget all of us.”

One of the users added, "when I say no other woman stands a chance when mahirah khan wears traditional, I mean it."

On the personal front, Mahira Khan married a businessman Salim Karim in a dreamy wedding affair held in Bhurban, last year.

