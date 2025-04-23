Miley Cyrus' mom breaks silence on rift with Noah amid Billy Ray’s new romance

Tish Cyrus opened up about her rift with her daughter, Noah Cyrus, on the latest episode of 'Sorry We're Cyrus'

Miley Cyrus' mom, Tish Cyrus, recently opened up about her rumored rift with her daughter, Noah Cyrus, after her ex-husband, Billy Ray Cyrus sparked romance speculations with Elizabeth Hurley.

In the latest episode of the Sorry We're Cyrus podcast with Brandi Cyrus, the 57-year-old American film producer revealed how she fixed her relationship with her daughter, Noah.

"Noah moved this year. That’s been so good for us," adding they were "able to go on our walks and we found our new favorite ice cream truck."

For those unaware, Noah and her mom have been feuding over Tish’s boyfriend, who briefly dated the 25-year-old singer before romantically involved with the mom-of-five.

She expressed her feelings for her daughter’s ex-beau, stating, "I love him so much, and honestly… he is a man. He’s so respectful and driven and sweet. Honestly, I think he is perfect."

"He is so awesome and I could not be happier that you are with him," Tish added.

However, Noah Cyrus has not broken her silence over the rift between them. 

These remarks of Tish comes after her ex-husband’s new flame, Elizabeth Hurley posted steamy photos on her Instagram handle with the 63-year-old American singer-songwriter.

The couple confirmed their relationship when they posted a photo of themselves sharing PDA-packed moments. 

Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus relationship timeline 

To note, Billy Cyrus and Tish Cyrus parted ways 1991, after spending six years together. 

They are also parents to their six kids including, Noah Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Christopher Cody, Braison Cyrus, and Brandi Cyrus. 

