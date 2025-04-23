Firerose breaks silence as Billy Ray Cyrus moves on with Elizabeth Hurley

Firerose, Billy Ray Cyrus' ex, has responded to the news of his new romance with Elizabeth Hurley.
The After The Storm singer’s representative team released a statement following her ex's new relationship, revealing she's keeping the focus on her career.
As per the statement, “Firerose is currently focused on her music, which continues to inspire new souls globally every day.”
“She’s rising in her next chapter of artistic evolution, which reflects the profound strength, healing and transformation she’s been forged through,” they added.
The statement concluded, “She’s living her purpose by uplifting others out of the darkness with God’s love at the forefront."
Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley romance:
The Achy Breaky Heart singer made his relationship with 59-year-old Elizabeth Hurley official on Easter Sunday, April 20 as he shared a photo on Instagram.
As per a source, the two first met in 2022 while working together on the film Christmas in Paradise.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose relationship:
The former couple sparked relationship rumours after they released the single RISE UP in early April.
Firerose and Cyrus, 63, confirmed their romance in August 2022 and they got married in October 2023.