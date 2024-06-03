Ammy Virk breaks silence on Diljit Dosanjh’s no turban look backlash

Diljit Dosanjh’s pal Ammy Virk defended the Good Newwz actor amid the backlash he received over removing his turban for Imtiaz Ali’s film Amar Singh Chamkila.
During his conversation with IndiaToday Virk shared his two cents over Diljit’s look in Chamkila’s biopic, noting, "The film was like that where he had to show that look. The film was based on Chamkila and what we know is that he (Chamkila) did cut his hair, but at the same time, he also wore a turban sometimes.”
He continued, “Now, if Imtiaz sir is making a biopic on Chamkila, the character and the film demand that look. As Imtiaz sir said, Diljit didn't cut his hair, it was a wig."
The Qismat actor went on to defend the Crew actor, saying, "Diljit didn't cut his hair for the film or the money, he would not do that. Moreover, the most important thing is to see where Diljit has actually taken that 'pagadi' (turban).”
“When he was performing at Coachella, he was wearing the pagadi. He is making us so proud, the stadiums are full because of Diljit. We should all see that. You can't stop the trolls, they will take old stories and keep talking about it,” added Ammy Virk.
Ammy Virk is gearing for the release of his upcoming film, Kudi Haryana Val Di on June 14, 2024.