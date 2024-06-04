Ayeza Khan displays super-cute moments with daughter Hoorain in new post

Ayeza Khan’s daughter Hoorain Taimoor gave her mom a lovely makeover!
The diva turned to her Instagram account this Monday and treated her followers to her daughter’s makeup master class.
In the video shared, the 9-year-old showed off her hidden talents as she applied makeup on her mommy.
The little one first started off with clipping Ayeza’s hair after which she puts a dark blush on her cheeks and perfectly blends it.
Later she styled her mom’s eye with a purple eye shade and puts on a maroon lip shade to top it all off.
The footage ended with a sweet hug as the Laapata star cuddled her daughter close, admiring her efforts.
Ayeza captioned, “A little makeup masterclass by Hoorain Taimoor.”
Shortly after the reel went viral, Ayeza fans cherished the moment of love between the two and flooded comments section with praise.
“ So cute,” One user penned.
Another added, “ Best part of having girl kids.”
The third quipped, “Ayezaa makeup artists... it's a reminder for all of u that your job is already in danger.”
The fourth wrote, “ Thissss isssss justtt sooo cuteeeeee... watching on repeattt."
Ayeza Khan is a doting mommy to two adorable kids, Hoorain and Rayan Taimoor, who she shares with her actor husband Danish Taimoor.