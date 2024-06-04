Princess Lilibet might receive a surprise from King Charles on her third birthday

Royal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate daughter Lilibet’s third birthday at Montecito Home

  by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
King Charles' special gift might be in order as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate their daughter Princess Lilibet’s third birthday.

As reported by PEOPLE, the Duke and Duchess of the Sussex, who kicked of the pre-birthday celebrations of their little girlie on the weekend with a grand party at their Montecito home are all set to celebrate their daughter Lilibet’s birthday on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Meanwhile a royal correspondent Jennie Bond has envisioned how the little Princess must be celebrating her special day with friends and family.

Speaking exclusively to OK Magazine, Jennie envisioned Lili’s birthday noting that Meghan must have dressed her little Princess up for her special day.

The royal expert also expects that Lilibet’s birthday will be “full of sunshine, squabbles with her brother, fun games with her toddler friends and some delicious home cooking from her mum.”

Jennie also suggested that, "It would be nice to think the day might include a video call to Lilibet’s grandfather, King Charles and hopefully some sort of gift has been arranged and will be delivered to Montecito for her birthday."

For the unversed, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in 2021 in California one year after Harry and Meghan stepping down from their royal roles in 2020.

