Duchess Sophie shows off hockey skills during sporty royal outing

Sophie made an appearance at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre and paid a visit to England Hockey in an exciting sport outing.
During the engagement, the Duchess of Edinburgh showcased her athletic abilities by taking some shots at the pitch.
For the outing, Sophie rocked an all-black ensemble, featuring fitted trousers, a high-necked knit top and a tailored blazer.
She completed the look with Adidas trainers.
The 60-year-old proved her skills while taking shots against goalkeeper Miriam Pritchard.
Following the pitch activities, Sophie headed inside to talk with team members during a gym session and also posed with the Men's Senior Team at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre.
Commenting on Monday's engagement, England Hockey president Alex Danson-Bennett said it was an "absolute pleasure" to host Sophie.
"It was fantastic for her to spend time with both our men's and women's squads and to take part in a hockey session with them," Danson-Bennett noted while talking to Hello!.
The public appearance comes just days after Sophie visited The Lighthouse in Woking, Surrey, ahead of the charity's upcoming relocation.
As patron of the organisation, the royal spent time with volunteers as they packed up the site for a move just around the corner.
Notably, Sophie was an avid hockey player during her time at Kent College for Girls, and royal author Sean Smith penned in his biography that she had a "reputation for being an animal with a hockey stick".