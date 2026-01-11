Meghan Markle sets UK return date after Harry, Charles reunion hits snag

Meghan Markle’s UK return date has been set amid the ongoing uncertainty about King Charles and Prince Harry’s reunion.
On Sunday, January 11, GB News reported that the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly fixed a date for her long-awaited return to Britain, marking her first since the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral back in 2022.
According to the outlet, the mother of two is eyeing a summer comeback, during which she plans to make an appearance at an Invictus Games event, set to take place in Birmingham on July 10, 2026.
The As Ever founder is likely to join Prince Harry at the event, which will begin the one-year countdown for the 2027 Invictus Games.
For those unfamiliar, the Invictus Games are an international sporting event founded by the Duke of Sussex in 2014 for wounded, injured, or sick military personnel and veterans, with the aim of rehabilitation, recovery, and inspiration through sports.
Notably, as per an insider, Meghan Markle’s return depends completely on the result of an ongoing security assessment on Harry’s request to secure taxpayer-funded security for himself and his family when in the UK.
"Security is always going to be the deciding factor in this,” the source told The Sun.
This update comes after a palace insider told Rob Shutter in his recent Substack blog that Prince Harry and King Charles’s reunion during the Duke’s upcoming visit to Britain is highly unlikely.
“Charles is in complete control. If he wanted a father-son reunion, it would happen. There’s just no desire on either side right now," they shared.
While another tipster claimed, "Harry’s schedule is tight, but that’s not the real issue — it’s mutual choice. A sit-down isn’t in the cards."
Prince Harry and King Charles last met back in September 2025 at the Clarence House.