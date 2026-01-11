Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Meghan Markle sets UK return date after Harry, Charles reunion hits snag

The Duchess of Sussex will return to Britain for the first time since the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

  • By Sidra Khan
Meghan Markle sets UK return date after Harry, Charles reunion hits snag
Meghan Markle sets UK return date after Harry, Charles reunion hits snag

Meghan Markle’s UK return date has been set amid the ongoing uncertainty about King Charles and Prince Harry’s reunion.

On Sunday, January 11, GB News reported that the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly fixed a date for her long-awaited return to Britain, marking her first since the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral back in 2022.

According to the outlet, the mother of two is eyeing a summer comeback, during which she plans to make an appearance at an Invictus Games event, set to take place in Birmingham on July 10, 2026.

The As Ever founder is likely to join Prince Harry at the event, which will begin the one-year countdown for the 2027 Invictus Games.

For those unfamiliar, the Invictus Games are an international sporting event founded by the Duke of Sussex in 2014 for wounded, injured, or sick military personnel and veterans, with the aim of rehabilitation, recovery, and inspiration through sports.

Notably, as per an insider, Meghan Markle’s return depends completely on the result of an ongoing security assessment on Harry’s request to secure taxpayer-funded security for himself and his family when in the UK.

"Security is always going to be the deciding factor in this,” the source told The Sun.

This update comes after a palace insider told Rob Shutter in his recent Substack blog that Prince Harry and King Charles’s reunion during the Duke’s upcoming visit to Britain is highly unlikely.

“Charles is in complete control. If he wanted a father-son reunion, it would happen. There’s just no desire on either side right now," they shared.

While another tipster claimed, "Harry’s schedule is tight, but that’s not the real issue — it’s mutual choice. A sit-down isn’t in the cards."

Prince Harry and King Charles last met back in September 2025 at the Clarence House.

Kate Middleton drops final part of Mother Nature series with delightful note
Kate Middleton drops final part of Mother Nature series with delightful note
Princess Diana’s brother makes major announcement days after her biopic update
Princess Diana’s brother makes major announcement days after her biopic update
Meghan Markle unlikely to join kids Archie, Lilibet on UK visit with Harry
Meghan Markle unlikely to join kids Archie, Lilibet on UK visit with Harry
Prince Harry desperate to offer King Charles major role at Invictus Games 2027
Prince Harry desperate to offer King Charles major role at Invictus Games 2027
King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry on Duke's UK trip this month?
King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry on Duke's UK trip this month?
Duchess Sophie wins hearts with first public appearance after long break
Duchess Sophie wins hearts with first public appearance after long break
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's awareness to highlight crisis in Sudan
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's awareness to highlight crisis in Sudan
King Charles marks personal milestone on Kate's birthday: 'more than an anniversary'
King Charles marks personal milestone on Kate's birthday: 'more than an anniversary'
Kate Middleton rings in 44th birthday with deeply meaningful video message
Kate Middleton rings in 44th birthday with deeply meaningful video message
King Charles, Queen Camilla pen heartfelt birthday wish for Kate Middleton
King Charles, Queen Camilla pen heartfelt birthday wish for Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate big launch in 2026 first joint appearance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate big launch in 2026 first joint appearance
Kensington Palace releases Kate, William's message after hospital visit
Kensington Palace releases Kate, William's message after hospital visit

Popular News

Dalton Smith shocks Matias to claim WBC title in Brooklyn

Dalton Smith shocks Matias to claim WBC title in Brooklyn
an hour ago
Nobel institute rules out Machado's offer to share peace prize with Trump

Nobel institute rules out Machado's offer to share peace prize with Trump
2 hours ago
Bob Weir, Grateful Dead guitarist, co-founder, passes away at 78

Bob Weir, Grateful Dead guitarist, co-founder, passes away at 78
3 hours ago