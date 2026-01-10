Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Kate Middleton drops final part of Mother Nature series with delightful note

The Princess of Wales celebrates her 44 birthday in January this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kate Middleton drops final part of Mother Nature series with delightful note
Kate Middleton drops final part of Mother Nature series with delightful note  

Kate Middleton has issued the final part of her infamous Mother Nature series as she celebrated her 44th birthday.

On Friday, January 10th, Kensington Palace shared the emotional message on behalf of the Princess of Wales, who marked her special day on a delightful note.

The future Queen stated in her caption, "The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal. But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing."

"There is so much we can learn from Mother Nature, as we look to build a happier, healthier world. C," the joint Instagram account of Prince William and Catherine noted.

Alongside the emotional message, the mom of three also showcased the Lake District as part of her "healing journey" in the final part of her Mother Nature series.

For those unaware, the 44-year-old princess has been issuing the video documentary series following the four seasons, which explores nature's remarkable ability to inspire, heal, and promote growth across mind, body, and spirit.

Princess Kate Middleton's Mother Nature was initially launched in May 2025.

The first instalment was an episode titled "Spring" released at the start of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in January 2024. 

Princess Diana’s brother makes major announcement days after her biopic update
Princess Diana’s brother makes major announcement days after her biopic update
Meghan Markle unlikely to join kids Archie, Lilibet on UK visit with Harry
Meghan Markle unlikely to join kids Archie, Lilibet on UK visit with Harry
Prince Harry desperate to offer King Charles major role at Invictus Games 2027
Prince Harry desperate to offer King Charles major role at Invictus Games 2027
King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry on Duke's UK trip this month?
King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry on Duke's UK trip this month?
Duchess Sophie wins hearts with first public appearance after long break
Duchess Sophie wins hearts with first public appearance after long break
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's awareness to highlight crisis in Sudan
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's awareness to highlight crisis in Sudan
King Charles marks personal milestone on Kate's birthday: 'more than an anniversary'
King Charles marks personal milestone on Kate's birthday: 'more than an anniversary'
Kate Middleton rings in 44th birthday with deeply meaningful video message
Kate Middleton rings in 44th birthday with deeply meaningful video message
King Charles, Queen Camilla pen heartfelt birthday wish for Kate Middleton
King Charles, Queen Camilla pen heartfelt birthday wish for Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate big launch in 2026 first joint appearance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate big launch in 2026 first joint appearance
Kensington Palace releases Kate, William's message after hospital visit
Kensington Palace releases Kate, William's message after hospital visit
Kate Middleton visits hospital with Prince William a day before her birthday
Kate Middleton visits hospital with Prince William a day before her birthday

Popular News

'The Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev drops jaws at glamourous event

'The Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev drops jaws at glamourous event

2 minutes ago
Kate Middleton drops final part of Mother Nature series with delightful note

Kate Middleton drops final part of Mother Nature series with delightful note

33 minutes ago
TK Carter, 'The Thing' star dies at 69 in California

TK Carter, 'The Thing' star dies at 69 in California
43 minutes ago