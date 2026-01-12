Palace releases King and Queen's exclusive photos from milestone celebrations

Royal family offered a peek into King and Queen's historic celebrations in adorable photos.
On Sunday, January 11, the official Instagram account of Belgian Royal Family shared new photo of King Philippe & Queen Mathilde as they celebrated a major milestone.
The carousel featured their majesties photos from the St. Michael and St. Goedele Cathedral in Brussels as they attended the 800th anniversary of laying of the first stone at in an organised Pontifical Mass.
As per the caption alongside the photos, "This mass is celebrated by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See and Legate of the Pope, assisted by Archbishop Luc Terlinden and several bishops."
In addition to this, a video of Philippe and Mathilde was also shared on the stories where the Belgian monarch and his wife were seen arriving at the Cathedral.
King Philippe of Belgian exuded royalty in an all black suit, while, Mathilde was a vision in an elegant ink-blue dress - accentuated with a matching scarf and headband.