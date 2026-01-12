Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Palace releases King and Queen's exclusive photos from milestone celebrations

The King and Queen mark 800th anniversary of the first foundation stone laying of the St. Michael and St. Goedele Cathedral in Brussels

  • By Riba Shaikh
Palace releases King and Queens exclusive photos from milestone celebrations
Palace releases King and Queen's exclusive photos from milestone celebrations

Royal family offered a peek into King and Queen's historic celebrations in adorable photos.

On Sunday, January 11, the official Instagram account of Belgian Royal Family shared new photo of King Philippe & Queen Mathilde as they celebrated a major milestone.

The carousel featured their majesties photos from the St. Michael and St. Goedele Cathedral in Brussels as they attended the 800th anniversary of laying of the first stone at in an organised Pontifical Mass.

As per the caption alongside the photos, "This mass is celebrated by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See and Legate of the Pope, assisted by Archbishop Luc Terlinden and several bishops."

In addition to this, a video of Philippe and Mathilde was also shared on the stories where the Belgian monarch and his wife were seen arriving at the Cathedral.

King Philippe of Belgian exuded royalty in an all black suit, while, Mathilde was a vision in an elegant ink-blue dress - accentuated with a matching scarf and headband.

Why Kate Middleton’s birthday was marked without official photo release?
Why Kate Middleton’s birthday was marked without official photo release?
Meghan Markle faces fresh concerns as Prince Harry's UK trip nears
Meghan Markle faces fresh concerns as Prince Harry's UK trip nears
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie become Andrew ‘only passport’ into Royal Family
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie become Andrew ‘only passport’ into Royal Family
Prince Harry's plan to bring his kids to homeland faces another big obstacle
Prince Harry's plan to bring his kids to homeland faces another big obstacle
Zara Tindall steals show with unforgettable ride at Magic Millions Carnival
Zara Tindall steals show with unforgettable ride at Magic Millions Carnival
Prince William appoints high-profile crisis manager ahead of Harry’s UK trip
Prince William appoints high-profile crisis manager ahead of Harry’s UK trip
Meghan Markle sets UK return date after Harry, Charles reunion hits snag
Meghan Markle sets UK return date after Harry, Charles reunion hits snag
Kate Middleton drops final part of Mother Nature series with delightful note
Kate Middleton drops final part of Mother Nature series with delightful note
Princess Diana’s brother makes major announcement days after her biopic update
Princess Diana’s brother makes major announcement days after her biopic update
Meghan Markle unlikely to join kids Archie, Lilibet on UK visit with Harry
Meghan Markle unlikely to join kids Archie, Lilibet on UK visit with Harry
Prince Harry desperate to offer King Charles major role at Invictus Games 2027
Prince Harry desperate to offer King Charles major role at Invictus Games 2027
King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry on Duke's UK trip this month?
King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry on Duke's UK trip this month?

Popular News

Elon Musk's Grok faces global backlash over sexually explicit content

Elon Musk's Grok faces global backlash over sexually explicit content
3 hours ago
US Justice Department opens criminal probe into Fed chair Jerome Powell

US Justice Department opens criminal probe into Fed chair Jerome Powell
5 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan marks 52nd birthday with girlfriend Saba Azad, ex Sussanne

Hrithik Roshan marks 52nd birthday with girlfriend Saba Azad, ex Sussanne
2 hours ago