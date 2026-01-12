King Charles, Queen Camilla set to host first major State Visit of 2026 

King Charles and Queen Camilla have prepared to host the first State Visit of 2026!
Buckingham Palace recently confirmed that Their Majesties will welcome Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the United Kingdom after nearly four decades.
For those unaware, the Nigerian head of State received such an honour back in 1989, making the upcoming visit a notable renewal of formal ties between the two countries.
The Sunday Times reported that the Nigerian State Visit follows an exceptionally busy period for royal hosting duties.
It is significant to report that King Charles and Queen Camilla received three separate state visits, an occurrence not seen for 37 years.
Initially, they hosted French President Emmanuel Macron, who arrived alongside his wife Brigitte in July, followed by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in September.
After the United States of America's 47th President's official trip, the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender completed the trio in early December.
Ultimately, King Charles III is looking to strengthen his connections with different presidents all over the world to prove a point.