Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Meghan Markle faces fresh concerns as Prince Harry's UK trip nears

The Duke of Sussex will travel to the UK later in January this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Meghan Markle faces fresh concerns as Prince Harrys UK trip nears
Meghan Markle faces fresh concerns as Prince Harry's UK trip nears  

Meghan Markle has been warned after Prince Harry decided to travel the United Kingdom without his family. 

The Duchess of Sussex, who left the UK in 2020, has been informed to "stop being so reactive" for her upcoming plans of expanding her As Ever brand in 2026.

Gb News reported that Meghan looks set to capitalise on the success of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. 

Sources close to the duchess have claimed that "2026 is going to be a big year for her," leading to warnings from others.

The PR expert, Renae Smith, has warned the royal, "We can’t deny she has the ingredients for a long-lasting brand within her existing fanbase. But it’s got to stop feeling so reactive."

"To turn the tide in 2026, she needs to lead with clarity, show consistency in her messaging, and decide whether this next chapter is about commerce, culture, or personal reinvention, because trying to do all three at once simply isn’t working," Renae said. 

This update came after multiple media reports suggested that Prince Harry deliberately left his wife, Meghan Markle and his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the USA due to security reasons. 

He will be attending the new court proceedings later in January this year.   

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie become Andrew ‘only passport’ into Royal Family
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie become Andrew ‘only passport’ into Royal Family
Prince Harry's plan to bring his kids to homeland faces another big obstacle
Prince Harry's plan to bring his kids to homeland faces another big obstacle
Zara Tindall steals show with unforgettable ride at Magic Millions Carnival
Zara Tindall steals show with unforgettable ride at Magic Millions Carnival
Prince William appoints high-profile crisis manager ahead of Harry’s UK trip
Prince William appoints high-profile crisis manager ahead of Harry’s UK trip
Meghan Markle sets UK return date after Harry, Charles reunion hits snag
Meghan Markle sets UK return date after Harry, Charles reunion hits snag
Kate Middleton drops final part of Mother Nature series with delightful note
Kate Middleton drops final part of Mother Nature series with delightful note
Princess Diana’s brother makes major announcement days after her biopic update
Princess Diana’s brother makes major announcement days after her biopic update
Meghan Markle unlikely to join kids Archie, Lilibet on UK visit with Harry
Meghan Markle unlikely to join kids Archie, Lilibet on UK visit with Harry
Prince Harry desperate to offer King Charles major role at Invictus Games 2027
Prince Harry desperate to offer King Charles major role at Invictus Games 2027
King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry on Duke's UK trip this month?
King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry on Duke's UK trip this month?
Duchess Sophie wins hearts with first public appearance after long break
Duchess Sophie wins hearts with first public appearance after long break
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's awareness to highlight crisis in Sudan
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's awareness to highlight crisis in Sudan

Popular News

'Passengers' star Chris Pratt reveals father-in-law's shocking Christmas gift

'Passengers' star Chris Pratt reveals father-in-law's shocking Christmas gift

51 minutes ago
HBO renews 'The White Lotus' for season 4 after massive success

HBO renews 'The White Lotus' for season 4 after massive success
an hour ago
Google removes AI Overviews for specific medical queries

Google removes AI Overviews for specific medical queries
an hour ago