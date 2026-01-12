Meghan Markle faces fresh concerns as Prince Harry's UK trip nears  

Meghan Markle has been warned after Prince Harry decided to travel the United Kingdom without his family.
The Duchess of Sussex, who left the UK in 2020, has been informed to "stop being so reactive" for her upcoming plans of expanding her As Ever brand in 2026.
Gb News reported that Meghan looks set to capitalise on the success of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.
Sources close to the duchess have claimed that "2026 is going to be a big year for her," leading to warnings from others.
The PR expert, Renae Smith, has warned the royal, "We can’t deny she has the ingredients for a long-lasting brand within her existing fanbase. But it’s got to stop feeling so reactive."
"To turn the tide in 2026, she needs to lead with clarity, show consistency in her messaging, and decide whether this next chapter is about commerce, culture, or personal reinvention, because trying to do all three at once simply isn’t working," Renae said.
This update came after multiple media reports suggested that Prince Harry deliberately left his wife, Meghan Markle and his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the USA due to security reasons.
He will be attending the new court proceedings later in January this year.