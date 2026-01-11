Princess Beatrice, Eugenie become Andrew ‘only passport’ into Royal Family

Royal
  • By Hafsa Noor
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have seemingly became Andrew “only passport” to join the Royal Family.

The disgraced former duke resided alone at Royal Lodge following the removal of his titles.

Meanwhile, Beatrice had initially planned to go skiing, but altered her plans and was spotted accompanying Eugenie and their uncle, King Charles, on the steps of St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Christmas morning.

During an appearance The Sun’s TV show Royal Exclusive, a royal author Ingrid Seward said, “I don’t think Beatrice and Eugenie had a choice. Andrew said to them ‘you have to go’. He wants to know what’s going on and what people are saying about him.”

He added, “They are Andrew’s only passport into the Royal Family now. I’m absolutely sure he persuaded them.”

In October 2025, Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming that Andrew would relinquish his prince title and vacate Royal Lodge due to his associations with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

However, Beatrice and Eugenie retained their titles, with the British monarch reportedly eager to shield his nieces from similar scrutiny.

In December 2025, the former Duke of York lost his last remaining military title, Vice-Admiral.

