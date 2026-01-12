Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Why Kate Middleton’s birthday was marked without official photo release?

Unexpected reason revealed behind Kensington Palace’s decision of not releasing Princess Kate’s new photo on her 44th birthday

  • By Sidra Khan
Why Kate Middleton’s birthday was marked without official photo release?
Why Kate Middleton’s birthday was marked without official photo release?

Every year, royal fans look forward to Kate Middleton’s birthday for a special glimpse of the future queen, and this year carried extra anticipation as it marked her first birthday after her cancer remission.

However, this year, Kensington Palace remained quiet on the Princess of Wales’s special day, marked last week, and did not release her new portrait. Instead, they shared glimpses of Catherine strolling through Berkshire in the final instalment of her Mother Nature series.

Now, Express UK, in its Sunday, January 11 article, has revealed an unexpected reason why the palace skipped releasing Kate’s new photo on her 44th birthday.

According to an insider, the future queen celebrated her big day privately, surrounded only by her loved ones, and not posting the photo was “simply a loving gesture by William after a difficult year for his wife.”

In January 2025, just a few days after her 43rd birthday, Princess Kate revealed that she was in remission after a tough battle with cancer in the year before.

After resuming a regular schedule of public duties over the past year, including engagements across the country and a two-day visit to the Isle of Mull, the 2026 birthday for the princess was a celebration of normal life, shared the source.

For her 44th birthday, Catherine focused on her husband, Prince William, and children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, keeping the day private.

As per the outlet, no new photo was released, as 2026 marks a return to normal royal life, highlighted by the family’s recent move to Forest Lodge, and a fresh start for the five of them.

Meghan Markle faces fresh concerns as Prince Harry's UK trip nears
Meghan Markle faces fresh concerns as Prince Harry's UK trip nears
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie become Andrew ‘only passport’ into Royal Family
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie become Andrew ‘only passport’ into Royal Family
Prince Harry's plan to bring his kids to homeland faces another big obstacle
Prince Harry's plan to bring his kids to homeland faces another big obstacle
Zara Tindall steals show with unforgettable ride at Magic Millions Carnival
Zara Tindall steals show with unforgettable ride at Magic Millions Carnival
Prince William appoints high-profile crisis manager ahead of Harry’s UK trip
Prince William appoints high-profile crisis manager ahead of Harry’s UK trip
Meghan Markle sets UK return date after Harry, Charles reunion hits snag
Meghan Markle sets UK return date after Harry, Charles reunion hits snag
Kate Middleton drops final part of Mother Nature series with delightful note
Kate Middleton drops final part of Mother Nature series with delightful note
Princess Diana’s brother makes major announcement days after her biopic update
Princess Diana’s brother makes major announcement days after her biopic update
Meghan Markle unlikely to join kids Archie, Lilibet on UK visit with Harry
Meghan Markle unlikely to join kids Archie, Lilibet on UK visit with Harry
Prince Harry desperate to offer King Charles major role at Invictus Games 2027
Prince Harry desperate to offer King Charles major role at Invictus Games 2027
King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry on Duke's UK trip this month?
King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry on Duke's UK trip this month?
Duchess Sophie wins hearts with first public appearance after long break
Duchess Sophie wins hearts with first public appearance after long break

Popular News

Emma Stone’s recent appearance fuels plastic surgery rumours

Emma Stone’s recent appearance fuels plastic surgery rumours
14 minutes ago
Alcaraz ‘didn’t get half’ of US Open prize money, Muchova reveal

Alcaraz ‘didn’t get half’ of US Open prize money, Muchova reveal

2 hours ago
Karan Johar falls head over heels for Yami Gautam's 'Haq' performance

Karan Johar falls head over heels for Yami Gautam's 'Haq' performance
2 hours ago