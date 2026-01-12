Kate Middleton announces special reception at Windsor before Harry’s UK visit

Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

The Princess of Wales set to host special reception at Windsor Castle just days before Harry's arrival

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kate Middleton set to host first grand reception of this year at Windsor Castle.

As per a tweet shared by Royal correspondent, Rebecca English on her official X account on Monday, January 12, The Princess of Wales will hosting England Women’s Rugby team this week.

"The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Rugby Football Union, will host a reception at Windsor Castle for the England Women’s Rugby team, following their World Cup win in September 2025 on Thursday January 15," Rebecca tweeted.

This announcement marks Kate Middleton's first since she celebrated her 44th birthday on Friday, January  9, 2026.

Catherine marked her birthday with a deeply personal message with a special video featuring the future queen observing chilly winter weather while taking a long walk to scenic locations of the UK.

Kate Middleton announced the reception just days ahead of her estranged brother-in-law, Prince Harry's scheduled UK visit for a hearing linked to his legal battle against Associated Newspapers.

