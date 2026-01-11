Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
Prince William appoints high-profile crisis manager ahead of Harry’s UK trip

Prince Harry is scheduled to arrive in the UK mid-January for his ongoing court battle against the publishers of Daily Mail

As the countdown to Prince Harry’s UK return has begun, Prince William has taken a major step to maintain firm control of his PR.

In a new report published by GB News on Sunday, January 11, it was reported that the Prince of Wales has appointed a new crisis management expert who is famous for working “arm in arm with big names facing their toughest times.

Liza Ravenscroft, whom her former boss described as “bulletproof sunshine,” has been hired from the communications company Edelman and is said to be well respected by Julian Payne, who previously served as communications secretary to King Charles and Queen Camilla.

As per an insider who spoke to the Daily Mail, "Julian Payne has stayed close to the King, so it is unlikely to be a coincidence that one of his most senior and respected members of staff has taken a key role in William's office after a period of turmoil - and when they are looking for closer alignment between Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace as minds turn to William's eventual succession.”

However, as shared by a Kensington Palace source, royal communications experts come from different professional backgrounds, and Liza Ravenscroft is not being hired to handle emergencies or scandals, which means that her role will be limited to normal, day-to-day communications, not crisis management.

This update comes just a few days ahead of Prince Harry's return to the UK, which is scheduled for mid-January, to submit evidence in his ongoing court battle against the publishers of the Daily Mail.

