Rihanna thrown under the bus for debuting new hairstyle

Rihanna has been chucked away by fans for debuting a completely new look.
On Tuesday, May 4, she set her latest endeavor, Fenty Hair, sailing by floating a post on Instagram, prompting followers to react angrily.
Attaching a short clip, the singer wrote, “You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural.”
“So, I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair,” she added.
In the footage, Rihanna branded a spick-and-span haircut.
She walked around smiling in a sleek pixie hairstyle, covered in blonde from every inch, although it obviously happened to be a wig.
Interestingly, fans first pointed out that the vocalist won’t be needing any of her hair-care products to “repair or strengthen” the “pixie wig” she’s wearing.
Then, they reminded Rihanna that she has an unfinished promise to fulfill.
“You releasing everything but the album!” someone exclaimed.
Another took a jab at Swedish artist Robyn, writing, “Enough Robyn! Drop the album!”
“Maybe the new album is gonna be called ‘heir,’ ” one user suggested innocently.