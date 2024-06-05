Angelina Jolie's 49th birthday plans REVEALED amid Shiloh - Brad Pitt fiasco

Angelina Jolie, who is approaching to her 49th birthday, has revealed her desire for a low-key celebration at home with her children, shying away from grand festivities.
Her birthday plans revealed amid reportedly escalating feud with ex-husband Brad Pitt.
As per PEOPLE, a source close disclosed that the Maleficent star will spend her day with her children: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.
The insider said, “Angelina will celebrate her birthday with a quiet day at home with her kids. Zahara is home from college, and she looks forward to everyone spending the day together.”
Jolie’s birthday shenanigans update came after Shiloh took the legal wat to drop 'Pitt' from her last name as soon as she turned 18.
According to a source, the Fight Club was “upset and aware” that Shiloh decided to snub Pitt by changing her name.
The PEOPLE reported that an insider shared that he has "lost his children.”
“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name” the source claimed, adding, “He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter.”
To note, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been embroiled in an ongoing divorce battle over assets and custody after the divorce in 2016.