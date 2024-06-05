Entertainment

Angelina Jolie's 49th birthday plans REVEALED amid Shiloh - Brad Pitt fiasco

Angelina Jolie set to celebrate her 49th birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • June 05, 2024
Angelina Jolie's 49th birthday plans REVEALED amid Shiloh - Brad Pitt fiasco
Angelina Jolie's 49th birthday plans REVEALED amid Shiloh - Brad Pitt fiasco

Angelina Jolie, who is approaching to her 49th birthday, has revealed her desire for a low-key celebration at home with her children, shying away from grand festivities.

Her birthday plans revealed amid reportedly escalating feud with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

As per PEOPLE, a source close disclosed that the Maleficent star will spend her day with her children: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

The insider said, “Angelina will celebrate her birthday with a quiet day at home with her kids. Zahara is home from college, and she looks forward to everyone spending the day together.”

Jolie’s birthday shenanigans update came after Shiloh took the legal wat to drop 'Pitt' from her last name as soon as she turned 18.

According to a source, the Fight Club was “upset and aware” that Shiloh decided to snub Pitt by changing her name.

The PEOPLE reported that an insider shared that he has "lost his children.”

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name” the source claimed, adding, “He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter.”

To note, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been embroiled in an ongoing divorce battle over assets and custody after the divorce in 2016.

Halsey drops new single ‘The End’ amid health battle

Halsey drops new single ‘The End’ amid health battle
Lauren Sánchez rejoices son's graduation with fiancé Jeff Bezos, ex Tony Gonzalez

Lauren Sánchez rejoices son's graduation with fiancé Jeff Bezos, ex Tony Gonzalez
Mahira Khan sends heartfelt congratulations to Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal

Mahira Khan sends heartfelt congratulations to Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal

Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky

Entertainment News

Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Mahira Khan sends heartfelt congratulations to Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s pal reminds him of ‘Commando’ scene
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Sofia Vergara opens up about cellulite fears in ‘Griselda’ role
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Bilal Abbas Khan receives sweet birthday wish from beloved niece
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Durefishan Saleem sends internet wild with new post
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Ayeza Khan all set to grace screens with her next big project
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar vacations in Dubai
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Kanye West threatens legal action against sexual harassment claims
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Halsey reveals heartbreaking health battle: ‘Lucky to be alive’
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Joe Jonas, Demi Moore spark sizzling new connection: Insiders
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Lupita Nyong’o spills beans on how her cat healed her amid depression