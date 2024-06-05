Entertainment

Ayeza Khan all set to grace screens with her next big project

Ayeza Khan is busy with the preparations of her next project

  • by Web Desk
  • June 05, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Ayeza Khan is busy with the preparations of her next project 

Ayeza Khan is gearing up for her next big project and her latest post is proof!

Turning to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the Jaan E Jahan actress dropped a glimpse preparing for her new character. 

In the first picture, Ayeza looked busy with the script rehearsal as she lay down on her cozy bed.

The next featured the superstar holding a set of papers in her hand continuing her extensive practice session.

Khan gave off cozy vibes from the confines of her lavish room wearing a white satin dress while she went bare-faced.

The Meherposh actress captioned, “Time to prepare a new character for my new project!”


Details of her upcoming project remains under wraps, but it is for sure that Khan will be gracing the screens yet again.

Ayeza ignited reactions over her latest post that saw her dedicated to her work.

One Instagram user in awe of what’s next commented, “ Best of luck Ayeza Khan.”

Another wrote, “ waiting for the bts with Feroze Khan.”

“ Best of luck for your upcoming project Meenu,” the third expressed.

Previously, the Chupke Chupke star teased her next in a series of pictures sporting a ‘Times Square’ shirt which left her fans wondering as to what the diva has in stores for the viewers.

Ayeza Khan knows very well how to juggle her motherly roles and work commitments. 

Halsey drops new single ‘The End’ amid health battle

Halsey drops new single ‘The End’ amid health battle
Lauren Sánchez rejoices son's graduation with fiancé Jeff Bezos, ex Tony Gonzalez

Lauren Sánchez rejoices son's graduation with fiancé Jeff Bezos, ex Tony Gonzalez
Mahira Khan sends heartfelt congratulations to Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal

Mahira Khan sends heartfelt congratulations to Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal

Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky

Entertainment News

Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s pal reminds him of ‘Commando’ scene
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Sofia Vergara opens up about cellulite fears in ‘Griselda’ role
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Bilal Abbas Khan receives sweet birthday wish from beloved niece
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Durefishan Saleem sends internet wild with new post
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Angelina Jolie's 49th birthday plans REVEALED amid Shiloh - Brad Pitt fiasco
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar vacations in Dubai
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Kanye West threatens legal action against sexual harassment claims
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Halsey reveals heartbreaking health battle: ‘Lucky to be alive’
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Joe Jonas, Demi Moore spark sizzling new connection: Insiders
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Lupita Nyong’o spills beans on how her cat healed her amid depression
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Miley Cyrus explains why she deserves Disney Legends Award