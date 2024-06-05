Ayeza Khan all set to grace screens with her next big project

Ayeza Khan is gearing up for her next big project and her latest post is proof!
Turning to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the Jaan E Jahan actress dropped a glimpse preparing for her new character.
In the first picture, Ayeza looked busy with the script rehearsal as she lay down on her cozy bed.
The next featured the superstar holding a set of papers in her hand continuing her extensive practice session.
Khan gave off cozy vibes from the confines of her lavish room wearing a white satin dress while she went bare-faced.
The Meherposh actress captioned, “Time to prepare a new character for my new project!”
Details of her upcoming project remains under wraps, but it is for sure that Khan will be gracing the screens yet again.
Ayeza ignited reactions over her latest post that saw her dedicated to her work.
One Instagram user in awe of what’s next commented, “ Best of luck Ayeza Khan.”
Another wrote, “ waiting for the bts with Feroze Khan.”
“ Best of luck for your upcoming project Meenu,” the third expressed.
Previously, the Chupke Chupke star teased her next in a series of pictures sporting a ‘Times Square’ shirt which left her fans wondering as to what the diva has in stores for the viewers.
Ayeza Khan knows very well how to juggle her motherly roles and work commitments.